All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like
2240 Ranchview Lane North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
2240 Ranchview Lane North
Last updated April 18 2020 at 8:05 PM

2240 Ranchview Lane North

2240 Ranchview Lane North · (952) 893-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2240 Ranchview Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great Location! Spacious 2-bed, 1-bath Townhome near Parkers Lake in the Wayzata School District available now in Plymouth! Amenities include fireplace, ceiling fans, attached 1-car garage, central air conditioning, microwave, dishwasher, balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Water/Sewage, trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent! Security Deposit: $1,450. Pets permitted with additional fees. Limit 2 pets. Adult weight dog/cat must not exceed 40 lbs. No smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2240 Ranchview Lane North have any available units?
2240 Ranchview Lane North has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2240 Ranchview Lane North have?
Some of 2240 Ranchview Lane North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 Ranchview Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
2240 Ranchview Lane North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 Ranchview Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2240 Ranchview Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 2240 Ranchview Lane North offer parking?
Yes, 2240 Ranchview Lane North does offer parking.
Does 2240 Ranchview Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2240 Ranchview Lane North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 Ranchview Lane North have a pool?
No, 2240 Ranchview Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 2240 Ranchview Lane North have accessible units?
No, 2240 Ranchview Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 Ranchview Lane North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2240 Ranchview Lane North has units with dishwashers.
Does 2240 Ranchview Lane North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2240 Ranchview Lane North has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6
Plymouth, MN 55447
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd
Plymouth, MN 55446
Medicine Lake Apartments
1300 W Medicine Lake Dr
Plymouth, MN 55441
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West
Plymouth, MN 55441
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 BedroomsPlymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with ParkingPlymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline UniversityHennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State UniversityUniversity of Minnesota-Twin Cities