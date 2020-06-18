2240 Ranchview Lane North.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Great Location! Spacious 2-bed, 1-bath Townhome near Parkers Lake in the Wayzata School District available now in Plymouth! Amenities include fireplace, ceiling fans, attached 1-car garage, central air conditioning, microwave, dishwasher, balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Water/Sewage, trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent! Security Deposit: $1,450. Pets permitted with additional fees. Limit 2 pets. Adult weight dog/cat must not exceed 40 lbs. No smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!