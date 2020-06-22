2015 Xanthus Lane North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Like living in the back woods but only 20 minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Split level with open floor plan. Brand new top of the line windows. New hardwood flooring. New countertops and appliances. 2 fireplaces, one gas one wood burning. Workshop. Remodeled lower level. private dock. 98 feet of shoreline. Fire pit. Invisible Fence installed. 2 car connected garage. In the Wayzata school district. 20 minutes to downtown Minneapolis.

