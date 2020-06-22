All apartments in Plymouth
2015 Xanthus Lane North

2015 Xanthus Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

2015 Xanthus Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Like living in the back woods but only 20 minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Split level with open floor plan. Brand new top of the line windows. New hardwood flooring. New countertops and appliances. 2 fireplaces, one gas one wood burning. Workshop. Remodeled lower level. private dock. 98 feet of shoreline. Fire pit. Invisible Fence installed. 2 car connected garage. In the Wayzata school district. 20 minutes to downtown Minneapolis.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Xanthus Lane North have any available units?
2015 Xanthus Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 2015 Xanthus Lane North have?
Some of 2015 Xanthus Lane North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Xanthus Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Xanthus Lane North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Xanthus Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 Xanthus Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 2015 Xanthus Lane North offer parking?
Yes, 2015 Xanthus Lane North does offer parking.
Does 2015 Xanthus Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Xanthus Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Xanthus Lane North have a pool?
No, 2015 Xanthus Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Xanthus Lane North have accessible units?
No, 2015 Xanthus Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Xanthus Lane North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2015 Xanthus Lane North has units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 Xanthus Lane North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2015 Xanthus Lane North has units with air conditioning.
