18925 Hamel Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Walkout Rambler - Completely renovated walkout rambler in Plymouth. This home has it all. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gorgeous hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, heated garage, storage shed, & a large deck overlooking the one half acre lot. Located in the Wayzata school district. A must see! Call Cora for details 763-245-1871.



No evictions, no felonies, no smoking, 500+ credit score, 2.5 times rent in income, Application fee $30 per adult.



(RLNE5655463)