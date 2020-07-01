All apartments in Plymouth
/
Plymouth, MN
/
18925 Hamel Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

18925 Hamel Rd

18925 Hamel Road · No Longer Available
Location

18925 Hamel Road, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Walkout Rambler - Completely renovated walkout rambler in Plymouth. This home has it all. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gorgeous hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, heated garage, storage shed, & a large deck overlooking the one half acre lot. Located in the Wayzata school district. A must see! Call Cora for details 763-245-1871.

No evictions, no felonies, no smoking, 500+ credit score, 2.5 times rent in income, Application fee $30 per adult.

(RLNE5655463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18925 Hamel Rd have any available units?
18925 Hamel Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 18925 Hamel Rd have?
Some of 18925 Hamel Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18925 Hamel Rd currently offering any rent specials?
18925 Hamel Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18925 Hamel Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 18925 Hamel Rd is pet friendly.
Does 18925 Hamel Rd offer parking?
Yes, 18925 Hamel Rd offers parking.
Does 18925 Hamel Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18925 Hamel Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18925 Hamel Rd have a pool?
No, 18925 Hamel Rd does not have a pool.
Does 18925 Hamel Rd have accessible units?
No, 18925 Hamel Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 18925 Hamel Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 18925 Hamel Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18925 Hamel Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 18925 Hamel Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
