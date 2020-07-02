18110 30th Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Another listing by ERICA @Renters Warehouse! This stunning home, available 11/1, features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 2,800 sq ft of finished living space. Prime Plymouth location close to shops, restaurants, parks, trails. Wayzata School district. The main level offers a large living room with wood flooring and a stone surround fireplace. Great open eat-in kitchen with access to a private deck and huge fenced in yard space! Master suite is off on its own wing giving it a great private feel and includes deck access a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and private bathroom with a separate shower and tub. Lower-level features a family room space with the 3rd fireplace. Great storage space. 2 car garage. Pets okay w/ pet deposit. RENT= $2495, SEC DEPOSIT = $2495, Lease Admin fee = $150