Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
18110 30th Avenue N
Last updated October 16 2019 at 10:32 PM

18110 30th Avenue N

18110 30th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

18110 30th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another listing by ERICA @Renters Warehouse! This stunning home, available 11/1, features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 2,800 sq ft of finished living space. Prime Plymouth location close to shops, restaurants, parks, trails. Wayzata School district. The main level offers a large living room with wood flooring and a stone surround fireplace. Great open eat-in kitchen with access to a private deck and huge fenced in yard space! Master suite is off on its own wing giving it a great private feel and includes deck access a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and private bathroom with a separate shower and tub. Lower-level features a family room space with the 3rd fireplace. Great storage space. 2 car garage. Pets okay w/ pet deposit. RENT= $2495, SEC DEPOSIT = $2495, Lease Admin fee = $150

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18110 30th Avenue N have any available units?
18110 30th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 18110 30th Avenue N have?
Some of 18110 30th Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18110 30th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
18110 30th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18110 30th Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 18110 30th Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 18110 30th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 18110 30th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 18110 30th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18110 30th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18110 30th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 18110 30th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 18110 30th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 18110 30th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 18110 30th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 18110 30th Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18110 30th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 18110 30th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

