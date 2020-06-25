17435 23rd Avenue N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

What a beauty! TIME TO TAKE A SECOND LOOK! Open Saturday,July 27th(2-4) & Sunday,July 28th(1-3) Situated on a wooded 1 acre lot w/ 200 feet of lake shore on Kreatz Lake with over 5,000 lovely square feet, this home has it all! Nearly all rooms offer stunning views of the treed backyard w/ panoramic views of the lake. Main floor features spacious cherry kitchen with subzero stainless appliances & light filled rooms complete with a spectacular sun room w/ sweeping views! Imagine enjoying a cup of coffee as the sun comes up from the private master suite balcony or entertaining family & friends on the large deck or enjoying cozying-up in front of any 1 of 3 fireplaces. Love the outdoors? Well, envision kayaking, swimming, fishing & ice skating on private Kreatz Lake. 3 car heated garage.This home offers your own private sanctuary. Welcome Home! Newly painted exterior and deck! New carpet, fresh paint throughout, new lighting & updated LED lighting on all levels. New garage doors.