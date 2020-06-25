All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 17435 23rd Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
17435 23rd Avenue N
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:10 AM

17435 23rd Avenue N

17435 23rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17435 23rd Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What a beauty! TIME TO TAKE A SECOND LOOK! Open Saturday,July 27th(2-4) & Sunday,July 28th(1-3) Situated on a wooded 1 acre lot w/ 200 feet of lake shore on Kreatz Lake with over 5,000 lovely square feet, this home has it all! Nearly all rooms offer stunning views of the treed backyard w/ panoramic views of the lake. Main floor features spacious cherry kitchen with subzero stainless appliances & light filled rooms complete with a spectacular sun room w/ sweeping views! Imagine enjoying a cup of coffee as the sun comes up from the private master suite balcony or entertaining family & friends on the large deck or enjoying cozying-up in front of any 1 of 3 fireplaces. Love the outdoors? Well, envision kayaking, swimming, fishing & ice skating on private Kreatz Lake. 3 car heated garage.This home offers your own private sanctuary. Welcome Home! Newly painted exterior and deck! New carpet, fresh paint throughout, new lighting & updated LED lighting on all levels. New garage doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17435 23rd Avenue N have any available units?
17435 23rd Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 17435 23rd Avenue N have?
Some of 17435 23rd Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17435 23rd Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
17435 23rd Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17435 23rd Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 17435 23rd Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 17435 23rd Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 17435 23rd Avenue N offers parking.
Does 17435 23rd Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17435 23rd Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17435 23rd Avenue N have a pool?
No, 17435 23rd Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 17435 23rd Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 17435 23rd Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 17435 23rd Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17435 23rd Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 17435 23rd Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 17435 23rd Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55446
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6
Plymouth, MN 55447
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd
Plymouth, MN 55446
Medicine Lake Apartments
1300 W Medicine Lake Dr
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities