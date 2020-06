Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

A unique opportunity to live in the Holly Creek neighborhood. Custom built home situated on a lot with pond in the back. Lots of natural light, also features a 4 season porch and a deck. Walk-out basement with a second kitchen. Option for a long term lease on this 5 bedroom, 4 bath, 3 car garage home. Wayzata school district and minutes from Downtown Plymouth.