All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 15736 60th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
15736 60th Ave N
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:24 AM

15736 60th Ave N

15736 60th Avenue North · (612) 965-8139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15736 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15736 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1911 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fabulous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Loft space, attached 2 Car Garage End Unit Townhome with huge lawn space in Wayzata school District (School bus stops right in front of the house). Spacious master bed room with walk in closet, Granite kitchen ( gas stove) counter top and island with back splash. Amenities included: Central Air, Central Heat, Dishwasher (upgraded), Stainless Steel Appliances, In Unit Washer Dryer, Water Softener, Blinds for the whole house
Upgrades - Centralized Humidifier, Reverse osmosis water, Storm doors front and back. Renters must carry rental insurance. Rent includes association fee which covers snow removal, lawn care and garbage removal. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity and water. Is not pet friendly. Credit check required; applicants Credit Score Must be: 700+. Date Available: Jun 9 2020. $2250 /month rent. Minimum 1-year lease. $2250 security deposit required. No section 8.( Showings available after starting 5/26)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15736 60th Ave N have any available units?
15736 60th Ave N has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15736 60th Ave N have?
Some of 15736 60th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15736 60th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
15736 60th Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15736 60th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 15736 60th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 15736 60th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 15736 60th Ave N does offer parking.
Does 15736 60th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15736 60th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15736 60th Ave N have a pool?
No, 15736 60th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 15736 60th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 15736 60th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 15736 60th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15736 60th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 15736 60th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15736 60th Ave N has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15736 60th Ave N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonehill Apartments
3501 Xenium Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55446
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd
Plymouth, MN 55446
Medicine Lake Apartments
1300 W Medicine Lake Dr
Plymouth, MN 55441
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity