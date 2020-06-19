15736 60th Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Fabulous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Loft space, attached 2 Car Garage End Unit Townhome with huge lawn space in Wayzata school District (School bus stops right in front of the house). Spacious master bed room with walk in closet, Granite kitchen ( gas stove) counter top and island with back splash. Amenities included: Central Air, Central Heat, Dishwasher (upgraded), Stainless Steel Appliances, In Unit Washer Dryer, Water Softener, Blinds for the whole house

Upgrades - Centralized Humidifier, Reverse osmosis water, Storm doors front and back. Renters must carry rental insurance. Rent includes association fee which covers snow removal, lawn care and garbage removal. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity and water. Is not pet friendly. Credit check required; applicants Credit Score Must be: 700+. Date Available: Jun 9 2020. $2250 /month rent. Minimum 1-year lease. $2250 security deposit required. No section 8.( Showings available after starting 5/26)