15703 60th Ave N Available 08/01/19 Plymouth Town Home (Wayzata Schools), Large Master W/Bath, 2 Car Garage - This home will be available for a Aug 1st move in. It is located in Plymouth and in the Wayzata school district.



The home is in wonderful condition and has only had one renter since being owner occupied.



Walking into this home you will notice how open and sunny it feels, the main level has an open kitchen/dining area and living room with a walk out patio.



Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms including a spacious master with closet and bath. There is also a second full bath upstairs for the 2nd and 3rd bedroom as well as a large sitting area/tv space which is pictured.



Laundry is located upstairs.



You will be responsible for all utilities except for trash.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200 and $50 monthly fee)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based off income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



(RLNE4227518)