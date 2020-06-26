All apartments in Plymouth
15703 60th Ave N.
15703 60th Ave N
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:14 AM

15703 60th Ave N

15703 60th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

15703 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15703 60th Ave N Available 08/01/19 Plymouth Town Home (Wayzata Schools), Large Master W/Bath, 2 Car Garage - This home will be available for a Aug 1st move in. It is located in Plymouth and in the Wayzata school district.

The home is in wonderful condition and has only had one renter since being owner occupied.

Walking into this home you will notice how open and sunny it feels, the main level has an open kitchen/dining area and living room with a walk out patio.

Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms including a spacious master with closet and bath. There is also a second full bath upstairs for the 2nd and 3rd bedroom as well as a large sitting area/tv space which is pictured.

Laundry is located upstairs.

You will be responsible for all utilities except for trash.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200 and $50 monthly fee)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based off income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE4227518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15703 60th Ave N have any available units?
15703 60th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
Is 15703 60th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
15703 60th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15703 60th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 15703 60th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 15703 60th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 15703 60th Ave N offers parking.
Does 15703 60th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15703 60th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15703 60th Ave N have a pool?
No, 15703 60th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 15703 60th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 15703 60th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 15703 60th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 15703 60th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15703 60th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 15703 60th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

