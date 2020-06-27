Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

15545 26th Ave N Available 10/01/19 Updated 2 Br / 1 Ba Condo w/ Attached 1-Car Garage in Plymouth! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!



This fantastic condo is conveniently located in Plymouth, close to schools, grocery stores, movie theater, lakes, and Lifetime Fitness, with easy access to Hwys 55 & 494.



This two bedroom, one bathroom home is on ground level with no stairs and has been updated boasting a gorgeous kitchen with newer appliances, remodeled bathroom, newer carpet & paint. There is a fireplace in the living room and a walk-out patio from the dining room. Washer/dryer included. Comes with one car garage with attached entryway.

Water, trash, snow removal, and lawn care included in rent, as well as access to the community swimming pool and clubhouse!

School district 284 Wayzata. Small pets considered (under 35 lbs).



Call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing today!



