All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like
15545 26th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
15545 26th Ave N
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

15545 26th Ave N

15545 26th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15545 26th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
15545 26th Ave N Available 10/01/19 Updated 2 Br / 1 Ba Condo w/ Attached 1-Car Garage in Plymouth! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!

This fantastic condo is conveniently located in Plymouth, close to schools, grocery stores, movie theater, lakes, and Lifetime Fitness, with easy access to Hwys 55 & 494.

This two bedroom, one bathroom home is on ground level with no stairs and has been updated boasting a gorgeous kitchen with newer appliances, remodeled bathroom, newer carpet & paint. There is a fireplace in the living room and a walk-out patio from the dining room. Washer/dryer included. Comes with one car garage with attached entryway.
Water, trash, snow removal, and lawn care included in rent, as well as access to the community swimming pool and clubhouse!
School district 284 Wayzata. Small pets considered (under 35 lbs).

Call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing today!

(RLNE3488041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55446
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6
Plymouth, MN 55447
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West
Plymouth, MN 55441
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15545 26th Ave N have any available units?
15545 26th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 15545 26th Ave N have?
Some of 15545 26th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15545 26th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
15545 26th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15545 26th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 15545 26th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 15545 26th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 15545 26th Ave N offers parking.
Does 15545 26th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15545 26th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15545 26th Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 15545 26th Ave N has a pool.
Does 15545 26th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 15545 26th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 15545 26th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15545 26th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 15545 26th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15545 26th Ave N has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 BedroomsPlymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with ParkingPlymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline UniversityHennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State UniversityUniversity of Minnesota-Twin Cities