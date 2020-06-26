Amenities

14850 40th Ave N Available 06/28/19 Plymouth Single Family Home, Large Fenced Yard, 4 Season Patio, Avail July - This Plymouth Home is in excellent condition and has previously been owner occupied. The home will be available for a July move in.



Walking into the main level of the home you will find an open living, dining and kitchen area. Off the dining there is a deck overlooking the back yard that is fully fenced in.



The main level also has an amazing 4 season porch that adds another living space. The main floor also has a quarter bath.



Upstairs you will find a very spacious master with walk in closet and full bath. The second bedroom is also located on this level.



Downstairs you will find two more bedrooms and a spacious family room. There is another full bath on this level. In the pictures the family room is set up as a weight room.



The home has a two car garage that can fit a large truck and there is ample storage built in.



As a tenant you will be responsible for all utilities and lawn and snow removal.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



(RLNE4931618)