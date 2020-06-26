All apartments in Plymouth
14850 40th Ave N
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

14850 40th Ave N

14850 40th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

14850 40th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14850 40th Ave N Available 06/28/19 Plymouth Single Family Home, Large Fenced Yard, 4 Season Patio, Avail July - This Plymouth Home is in excellent condition and has previously been owner occupied. The home will be available for a July move in.

Walking into the main level of the home you will find an open living, dining and kitchen area. Off the dining there is a deck overlooking the back yard that is fully fenced in.

The main level also has an amazing 4 season porch that adds another living space. The main floor also has a quarter bath.

Upstairs you will find a very spacious master with walk in closet and full bath. The second bedroom is also located on this level.

Downstairs you will find two more bedrooms and a spacious family room. There is another full bath on this level. In the pictures the family room is set up as a weight room.

The home has a two car garage that can fit a large truck and there is ample storage built in.

As a tenant you will be responsible for all utilities and lawn and snow removal.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE4931618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14850 40th Ave N have any available units?
14850 40th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 14850 40th Ave N have?
Some of 14850 40th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14850 40th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
14850 40th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14850 40th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 14850 40th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 14850 40th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 14850 40th Ave N offers parking.
Does 14850 40th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14850 40th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14850 40th Ave N have a pool?
No, 14850 40th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 14850 40th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 14850 40th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 14850 40th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 14850 40th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14850 40th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 14850 40th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
