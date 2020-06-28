All apartments in Plymouth
14835 9th Avenue N
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:30 PM

14835 9th Avenue N

14835 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

14835 9th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
garage
new construction
Nestled in enclave of tasteful new construction, this home epitomizes comfortable family living coupled with hospitable entertaining spaces & understated elegance. Custom built by Gonyea LLC on a quiet cul-de-sac site, highlights include main floor master suite, fully equipped gourmet kitchen, 2 story great room, screen porch and finished lower level with sunken media pit, full bar & exercise room. Advanced electronics included with wall touch panels, media screens, projector, speakers, etc. Private wooded backdrop and gorgeous outdoor grounds with large deck, fire pit w stone patio, custom shed, outdoor shower. Perfect for the active lifestyle with neighborhood Circle Park and 2 blocks from the Luce Line. Exceptional close in location on outskirts of Wayzata and within top rated Wayzata School District. Could be partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

