14835 9th Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit gym parking garage new construction

Nestled in enclave of tasteful new construction, this home epitomizes comfortable family living coupled with hospitable entertaining spaces & understated elegance. Custom built by Gonyea LLC on a quiet cul-de-sac site, highlights include main floor master suite, fully equipped gourmet kitchen, 2 story great room, screen porch and finished lower level with sunken media pit, full bar & exercise room. Advanced electronics included with wall touch panels, media screens, projector, speakers, etc. Private wooded backdrop and gorgeous outdoor grounds with large deck, fire pit w stone patio, custom shed, outdoor shower. Perfect for the active lifestyle with neighborhood Circle Park and 2 blocks from the Luce Line. Exceptional close in location on outskirts of Wayzata and within top rated Wayzata School District. Could be partially furnished.