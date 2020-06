Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range Property Amenities pool

For a showing of this property, please contact Lorie Brunet at (612) 616-4570 or lorieb@reiprop.com.



This spacious townhome has 3 bedrooms each on their own level with a full bathroom.

Granite countertops in kitchen with hard wood floors. 2 living areas. Can be partially furnished if you would like.

Minimum 1 year.