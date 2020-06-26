13842 54th Ave N

Amenities

Includes HOA, cable, internet, utilities, gas, electric, water, garbage, lawn and snow removal. Includes professionally cleaned first Tuesday of every month as well. Attached garage. Couch in living room is fold out bed as well as small loveseat in second bedroom. master bedroom has blackout curtains and ceiling fan. Very Quiet and safe family neighborhood with bike/walk paths and parks. 20 min to downtown, 15 min to St. Louis Park, 10 min to Minnetonka

