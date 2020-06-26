All apartments in Plymouth
13842 54th Ave N
13842 54th Ave N

13842 54th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

13842 54th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Townhome in Plymouth - Property Id: 154073

Includes HOA, cable, internet, utilities, gas, electric, water, garbage, lawn and snow removal. Includes professionally cleaned first Tuesday of every month as well. Attached garage. Couch in living room is fold out bed as well as small loveseat in second bedroom. master bedroom has blackout curtains and ceiling fan. Very Quiet and safe family neighborhood with bike/walk paths and parks. 20 min to downtown, 15 min to St. Louis Park, 10 min to Minnetonka
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154073p
Property Id 154073

(RLNE5138984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

