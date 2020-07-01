11254 49th Avenue N

Amenities

This 4-bed 2-bath home features 1,900 square-ft and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street available now in Plymouth! This property includes easy access to several parks, trails, lakes, shops, and restaurants in the area. The main level features tiled-floor front entry, wood-burning fireplace, large windows featuring ample natural light, an open kitchen with plenty of cabinet/counter space, vaulted ceilings, master bedroom with walk-in closet, second bedroom and a full bath. The finished lower level includes a spacious third and fourth bedroom, and 3/4 bath. Family room on the lower level features access to a private patio and ideal yard space - connecting to the Plymouth Trail System! Located in School District 281 - Robbinsdale. Amenities include in-unit laundry, extra storage, an attached 2-car garage, microwave, stainless steel dishwasher, central air conditioning, water softener and more! Tenant responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Trash removal included in rent. Security Deposit: $1,895. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Lease through Summer 2021. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!