All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 11254 49th Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
11254 49th Avenue N
Last updated March 13 2020 at 4:55 PM

11254 49th Avenue N

11254 49th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11254 49th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55442

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This 4-bed 2-bath home features 1,900 square-ft and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street available now in Plymouth! This property includes easy access to several parks, trails, lakes, shops, and restaurants in the area. The main level features tiled-floor front entry, wood-burning fireplace, large windows featuring ample natural light, an open kitchen with plenty of cabinet/counter space, vaulted ceilings, master bedroom with walk-in closet, second bedroom and a full bath. The finished lower level includes a spacious third and fourth bedroom, and 3/4 bath. Family room on the lower level features access to a private patio and ideal yard space - connecting to the Plymouth Trail System! Located in School District 281 - Robbinsdale. Amenities include in-unit laundry, extra storage, an attached 2-car garage, microwave, stainless steel dishwasher, central air conditioning, water softener and more! Tenant responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Trash removal included in rent. Security Deposit: $1,895. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Lease through Summer 2021. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11254 49th Avenue N have any available units?
11254 49th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 11254 49th Avenue N have?
Some of 11254 49th Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11254 49th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
11254 49th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11254 49th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 11254 49th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 11254 49th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 11254 49th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 11254 49th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11254 49th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11254 49th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 11254 49th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 11254 49th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 11254 49th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 11254 49th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11254 49th Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 11254 49th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11254 49th Avenue N has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55446
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy
Plymouth, MN 55441
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6
Plymouth, MN 55447
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Manor Royal Apartments
3930 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Medicine Lake Apartments
1300 W Medicine Lake Dr
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities