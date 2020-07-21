All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:35 AM

10220 31st Ave N

10220 31st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

10220 31st Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55441

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
sauna
This Custom Design offers lots of great space, large windows to enjoy great views.
The entrance opens opens up to staircase and access to all 3 levels!
Lower level features a family room with wood-burning fireplace and sliding door to patio. 1/2 Bath and a Huge utility room with storage access to large garage.
The Main level offers an open spacious living room with gas fireplace, high ceilings with wood beams, wood flooring access to patio and yard.
Kitchen features new stove/and built in oven, Large eat-in kitchen and views of backyard and gardens, small deck off dining area.
Enjoy a fun reading/craft room, and Sun Room off of the kitchen -can be 4th bedroom or work space. Upper level has 3 bedrooms on one floor.
Master includes 2 walk-in closets, huge bathroom with separate jetted tub and shower. This home has tons of storage, attached garage, multiple sliding doors to the big yard.
This home is situated in well cared for mature beautiful neighborhood.
Close to shopping, lakes, Major freeway, golf, schools.

To request a showing or apply for home
go to our websit -
WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com
Rental REQ.
Income 3 times rent
Credit over 600
Job and Rental referral
No criminal or felonies
** No pets - Only approved with TSA paperwork or all ESP paperwork updated and current.
No utilities included in rent
Sorry no Section 8 or Govt. subsidies

Home Avail Now
12 MONTH LEASE
Text Cosette 612.545.8138

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10220 31st Ave N have any available units?
10220 31st Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 10220 31st Ave N have?
Some of 10220 31st Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10220 31st Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
10220 31st Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10220 31st Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 10220 31st Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 10220 31st Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 10220 31st Ave N offers parking.
Does 10220 31st Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10220 31st Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10220 31st Ave N have a pool?
No, 10220 31st Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 10220 31st Ave N have accessible units?
No, 10220 31st Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 10220 31st Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10220 31st Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 10220 31st Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10220 31st Ave N has units with air conditioning.
