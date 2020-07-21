10220 31st Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage sauna

This Custom Design offers lots of great space, large windows to enjoy great views.

The entrance opens opens up to staircase and access to all 3 levels!

Lower level features a family room with wood-burning fireplace and sliding door to patio. 1/2 Bath and a Huge utility room with storage access to large garage.

The Main level offers an open spacious living room with gas fireplace, high ceilings with wood beams, wood flooring access to patio and yard.

Kitchen features new stove/and built in oven, Large eat-in kitchen and views of backyard and gardens, small deck off dining area.

Enjoy a fun reading/craft room, and Sun Room off of the kitchen -can be 4th bedroom or work space. Upper level has 3 bedrooms on one floor.

Master includes 2 walk-in closets, huge bathroom with separate jetted tub and shower. This home has tons of storage, attached garage, multiple sliding doors to the big yard.

This home is situated in well cared for mature beautiful neighborhood.

Close to shopping, lakes, Major freeway, golf, schools.



To request a showing or apply for home

go to our websit -

WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com

Rental REQ.

Income 3 times rent

Credit over 600

Job and Rental referral

No criminal or felonies

** No pets - Only approved with TSA paperwork or all ESP paperwork updated and current.

No utilities included in rent

Sorry no Section 8 or Govt. subsidies



Home Avail Now

12 MONTH LEASE

Text Cosette 612.545.8138