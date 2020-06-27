1272 Poppyseed Dr

Amenities

Prime location: Beautiful, newly updated and naturally well-lit 3 bedrooms 3(1-Full/2-Half) bathrooms units(1272 and 1270) available for rent in a friendly neighbourhood.



Walking distance to 3 schools. Close to the shops on Silver Lake Road, and a 5 min drive to Cub Foods and Walgreen's.



Private backyard and spacious basement for entertainment. Pet-friendly. 1600/month, 1-month security deposit.



Utilities as Garage(2-Garages/Unit), Water, Pets(No Pet deposit or month to month charge), Washer, Dryer included in Rent



Options for month to month/ 6-month/ 1 year lease available.



Contact Information:

Call Tarun at 612-961-1985



Email at :

tarun.waraich@gmail.com



