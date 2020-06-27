All apartments in New Brighton
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

1272 Poppyseed Dr

1272 Poppyseed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1272 Poppyseed Drive, New Brighton, MN 55112

Amenities

Prime location: Beautiful, newly updated and naturally well-lit 3 bedrooms 3(1-Full/2-Half) bathrooms units(1272 and 1270) available for rent in a friendly neighbourhood.

Walking distance to 3 schools. Close to the shops on Silver Lake Road, and a 5 min drive to Cub Foods and Walgreen's.

Private backyard and spacious basement for entertainment. Pet-friendly. 1600/month, 1-month security deposit.

Utilities as Garage(2-Garages/Unit), Water, Pets(No Pet deposit or month to month charge), Washer, Dryer included in Rent

Options for month to month/ 6-month/ 1 year lease available.

Contact Information:
Call Tarun at 612-961-1985

Email at :
tarun.waraich@gmail.com

This property is managed by a responsible landlord's using Avail Landlord Software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1272 Poppyseed Dr have any available units?
1272 Poppyseed Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Brighton, MN.
What amenities does 1272 Poppyseed Dr have?
Some of 1272 Poppyseed Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1272 Poppyseed Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1272 Poppyseed Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1272 Poppyseed Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1272 Poppyseed Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1272 Poppyseed Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1272 Poppyseed Dr offers parking.
Does 1272 Poppyseed Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1272 Poppyseed Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1272 Poppyseed Dr have a pool?
No, 1272 Poppyseed Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1272 Poppyseed Dr have accessible units?
No, 1272 Poppyseed Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1272 Poppyseed Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1272 Poppyseed Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1272 Poppyseed Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1272 Poppyseed Dr has units with air conditioning.
