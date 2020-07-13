All apartments in New Brighton
Windsor South Apartments

2280 Silver Ln · (510) 900-5488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN 55112

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2270-302 · Avail. Aug 6

$940

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 365 sqft

Unit 2260-109 · Avail. Sep 20

$975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 365 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2210-107 · Avail. now

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor South Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
bike storage
courtyard
hot tub
lobby
Windsor South features studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in a great New Brighton, MN. Windsor South is located just over a mile from I-35W and I-694 close to both downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. At Windsor South you will enjoy easy access to shopping, fine dining, sporting and cultural events, popular entertainment, nearby parks, walking trails and more. Windsor South apartments community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck, picnic area with grills and laundry facilities. Private garage parking. Your cat is welcome too.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $149 admin fee
Additional: Heat is included in lease, Trash is $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Small dogs allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot: first come, first serve; Garage: $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor South Apartments have any available units?
Windsor South Apartments has 3 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Windsor South Apartments have?
Some of Windsor South Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor South Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor South Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor South Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor South Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Windsor South Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Windsor South Apartments offers parking.
Does Windsor South Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windsor South Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor South Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Windsor South Apartments has a pool.
Does Windsor South Apartments have accessible units?
No, Windsor South Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor South Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor South Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Windsor South Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windsor South Apartments has units with air conditioning.
