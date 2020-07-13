Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed 24hr maintenance bike storage courtyard hot tub lobby

Windsor South features studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in a great New Brighton, MN. Windsor South is located just over a mile from I-35W and I-694 close to both downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. At Windsor South you will enjoy easy access to shopping, fine dining, sporting and cultural events, popular entertainment, nearby parks, walking trails and more. Windsor South apartments community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck, picnic area with grills and laundry facilities. Private garage parking. Your cat is welcome too.