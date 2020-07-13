Amenities
Windsor South features studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in a great New Brighton, MN. Windsor South is located just over a mile from I-35W and I-694 close to both downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. At Windsor South you will enjoy easy access to shopping, fine dining, sporting and cultural events, popular entertainment, nearby parks, walking trails and more. Windsor South apartments community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck, picnic area with grills and laundry facilities. Private garage parking. Your cat is welcome too.