studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
144 Studio Apartments for rent in New Brighton, MN
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
3 Units Available
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN
Studio
$940
457 sqft
Windsor South is centrally located, surrounded by shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, walking trails and more. A pet-friendly apartment complex, this is a comfortable living situation for your entire family.
Results within 1 mile of New Brighton
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
St. Anthony
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
Studio
$1,252
650 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Results within 5 miles of New Brighton
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
81 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,425
494 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
4 Units Available
Marcy - Holmes
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,125
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lume in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
41 Units Available
University
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,269
515 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
Last updated July 14 at 06:01 PM
34 Units Available
University
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,169
402 sqft
The Sydney Hall Dinkytown apartments are high-luxury domiciles near the University of Minnesota, close to campus classrooms, sports facilities, entertainment venues, shopping, and restaurants. The units have granite counters and in-unit laundry facilities.
Last updated July 14 at 05:54 PM
18 Units Available
Dinkytown
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,269
491 sqft
Located just steps from the center of the University of Minnesota. Luxurious units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Residents can enjoy courtyard, elevator and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 08:45 PM
15 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,445
541 sqft
Located in the heart of the Minneapolis River District within walking distance of unique clubs and restaurants, including the Herbivorous Butcher and Red Stag Supperclub.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
25 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,458
603 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
10 Units Available
Marcy - Holmes
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,325
395 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Archer in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Nicollet Island
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,495
565 sqft
Close to everything that makes Northeast pulsing, downtown Minneapolis' newest apartment complex is opening soon. 24/7 gym, underground parking, open floor plans, electric vehicle charging stations and upscale interior options. Overlooks the Mississippi River.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
16 Units Available
St. Anthony
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,351
612 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
South Frogtown
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,115
433 sqft
RAY is located at 2323 Charles Avenue St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. RAY offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 372 to 955 sq.ft.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Marcy - Holmes
Coze Flats
628 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,225
423 sqft
Cozē flats combines green living and soothing modern design to bring you the most convenient and sustainable rental apartments in Minneapolis near the Mississippi River and Dinkytown.
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
34 Units Available
St. Anthony
2700 University
2700 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,338
592 sqft
Superb location on the Green Line puts you close to everything you need in St. Paul. Elegant interiors complement the spacious community amenities: coffee bar, green community, free sporting event tickets, cycling and more.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
94 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,345
522 sqft
Introducing Rafter, 283 brand new apartments and penthouses built with quality concrete construction by more than 600 men and women. The 26-story building has unobstructed views in all directions.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
8 Units Available
Hamline
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct, Roseville, MN
Studio
$1,040
500 sqft
Looking for a location that is close to malls, schools and commercial buildings? Rose Vista fits the bill. Their spacious 1- and 2-bedroom units come with storage, air conditioning, an outdoor pool, tanning suite and fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
5 Units Available
St. Anthony West
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,275
411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Dinkytown
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$950
525 sqft
Live in Dinkytown just off I-35! Great for college students - just steps away from U of M, restaurants, theater and more. Quiet, residential-feeling community with on-site laundry and parking.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Sheridan
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
489 sqft
Northeast is a hub for artists, brewers, bikers, and restaurants - and at Mezzo (which means "middle"), you're in the center of it all.
Last updated July 14 at 05:54 PM
27 Units Available
Prospect Park
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,319
455 sqft
University of Minnesota student housing near campus, with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and transit. In the heart of Stadium Village. Furnished, pet-friendly units feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
13 Units Available
Sheridan
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,432
555 sqft
The Grain Belt buildings are historical. Features an outdoor plaza based on historic structures, a block-long promenade, and views of the city. In-unit laundry, patios and balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of New Brighton
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
15 Units Available
Loring Park
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,085
511 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
13 Units Available
Uptown
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,375
378 sqft
Just a five minute walk to White Rock Lake trail. On-site fitness center, business center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each modern home includes granite countertops, high ceilings, and wood-like flooring. Near shopping.
