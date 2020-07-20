All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated July 17 2019 at 5:42 PM

5988 Chasewood Parkway

5988 Chasewood Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5988 Chasewood Parkway, Minnetonka, MN 55343

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Another listing from Bryan @ Renters Warehouse!! Executive 1Bd 1Ba Condo unit in Prime Minnetonka Location. This unit features Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Beautiful Views, Deck, Large Closets, Washer and Dryer in Unit. Deep 1 car detached garage included. Amenities: Pool, tennis court and fitness center. Exterior maintenance covered with rent, along with snow removal, lawn care, water, and trash. Tenant responsible for gas and electricity. Move in date = August 1st, 2019. (Rent: $1,395) (Security Deposit: $1,395) (One Time Lease Admin Fee= $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) Pets negotiable with deposit. No dogs over 50 lbs. Property owner is NOT participating in Section 8 housing. WANT TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE EMAIL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5988 Chasewood Parkway have any available units?
5988 Chasewood Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 5988 Chasewood Parkway have?
Some of 5988 Chasewood Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5988 Chasewood Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5988 Chasewood Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5988 Chasewood Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 5988 Chasewood Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 5988 Chasewood Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 5988 Chasewood Parkway offers parking.
Does 5988 Chasewood Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5988 Chasewood Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5988 Chasewood Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 5988 Chasewood Parkway has a pool.
Does 5988 Chasewood Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5988 Chasewood Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5988 Chasewood Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5988 Chasewood Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
