5988 Chasewood Parkway

Another listing from Bryan @ Renters Warehouse!! Executive 1Bd 1Ba Condo unit in Prime Minnetonka Location. This unit features Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Beautiful Views, Deck, Large Closets, Washer and Dryer in Unit. Deep 1 car detached garage included. Amenities: Pool, tennis court and fitness center. Exterior maintenance covered with rent, along with snow removal, lawn care, water, and trash. Tenant responsible for gas and electricity. Move in date = August 1st, 2019. (Rent: $1,395) (Security Deposit: $1,395) (One Time Lease Admin Fee= $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) Pets negotiable with deposit. No dogs over 50 lbs. Property owner is NOT participating in Section 8 housing. WANT TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE EMAIL