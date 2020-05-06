14901 Williams Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Tastefully updated home with many updates and an open floor plan with a great location! Updated kitchen, counter tops, appliances, flooring, paint and a great shop area. This almost 1/2 acrea lot gives lots of privacy. Come see this well cared for home in the heart of Minnetonka with 4 bedrooms and plenty of space. Multiple walkouts to the yard + Relax in the beautiful sun room. 3 car garage and an amazing shop that is 325 square feet!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.