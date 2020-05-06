All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14901 Williams Lane

14901 Williams Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14901 Williams Lane, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Tastefully updated home with many updates and an open floor plan with a great location! Updated kitchen, counter tops, appliances, flooring, paint and a great shop area. This almost 1/2 acrea lot gives lots of privacy. Come see this well cared for home in the heart of Minnetonka with 4 bedrooms and plenty of space. Multiple walkouts to the yard + Relax in the beautiful sun room. 3 car garage and an amazing shop that is 325 square feet!

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14901 Williams Lane have any available units?
14901 Williams Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
Is 14901 Williams Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14901 Williams Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14901 Williams Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14901 Williams Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14901 Williams Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14901 Williams Lane offers parking.
Does 14901 Williams Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14901 Williams Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14901 Williams Lane have a pool?
No, 14901 Williams Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14901 Williams Lane have accessible units?
No, 14901 Williams Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14901 Williams Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14901 Williams Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14901 Williams Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14901 Williams Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

