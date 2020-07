Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage guest suite hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center car charging cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

Experience 26 stories of high-rise living! Welcome to The Nic on Fifth, an apartment community that offers the best in luxury and location. The Nic is directly connected to the Skyway, putting you right in the heart of Minneapolis. Do you want the benefits of public transit, but don't want a long trek on foot back home? The Minneapolis light rail has a stop right in front of The Nic! The Downtown Minneapolis Skyway allows you to travel from building to building without being affected by extreme weather conditions. The Skyway also connects to U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Field, allowing you to travel to and from the game in comfort.



At The Nic on Fifth, we want you to have an incredible experience while living in Minneapolis. Here you will enjoy world class luxury amenities. We take pride in our pool deck, which provides a relaxing experience in an urban setting. Cats and dogs of all sizes are welcome. Choose from studio, one, and two bedroom apartments, and an array of penthouses. Sea