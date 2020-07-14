Lease Length: 12 months with other options available on a case by case basis
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 1
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.