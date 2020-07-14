All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:58 AM

SoPHI

811 E Lake Street E · (612) 400-8847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

811 E Lake Street E, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 811 E. Lake Street - 407 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 463 sqft

Unit 811 E. Lake Street - 410 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 463 sqft

Unit 811 E. Lake Street - 506 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 463 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from SoPHI.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
car charging
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
key fob access
lobby
elevator
business center
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months with other options available on a case by case basis
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 1
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does SoPHI have any available units?
SoPHI has 9 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does SoPHI have?
Some of SoPHI's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is SoPHI currently offering any rent specials?
SoPHI is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is SoPHI pet-friendly?
Yes, SoPHI is pet friendly.
Does SoPHI offer parking?
Yes, SoPHI offers parking.
Does SoPHI have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, SoPHI offers units with in unit laundry.
Does SoPHI have a pool?
No, SoPHI does not have a pool.
Does SoPHI have accessible units?
No, SoPHI does not have accessible units.
Does SoPHI have units with dishwashers?
Yes, SoPHI has units with dishwashers.
