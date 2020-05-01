All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:19 PM

917 27th Ave SE.

917 27th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

917 27th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Free Laundry! Spacious Pet-friendly 2 bed/1 bath unit right off Como Ave!

This sun filled unit features gleaming hardwood floors and ample closet space. Did we mention there's free laundry? Convenient location, just right off Como Ave and within close proximity to the U of M campus and TCF Bank Stadium. Don't miss this one!

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=640
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-4
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant-Gas/electricity, 50% of monthly water, sewer, trash bill and any optional utility, snow removal in all parking areas that they are using. This includes any lots, driveways or in front of garages.
Utilities paid by owner-Lawn/snow removal on sidewalks
1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/04c3614008

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 27th Ave SE. have any available units?
917 27th Ave SE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 27th Ave SE. have?
Some of 917 27th Ave SE.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 27th Ave SE. currently offering any rent specials?
917 27th Ave SE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 27th Ave SE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 27th Ave SE. is pet friendly.
Does 917 27th Ave SE. offer parking?
Yes, 917 27th Ave SE. offers parking.
Does 917 27th Ave SE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 27th Ave SE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 27th Ave SE. have a pool?
No, 917 27th Ave SE. does not have a pool.
Does 917 27th Ave SE. have accessible units?
No, 917 27th Ave SE. does not have accessible units.
Does 917 27th Ave SE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 27th Ave SE. does not have units with dishwashers.
