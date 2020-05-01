917 27th Ave SE.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Free Laundry! Spacious Pet-friendly 2 bed/1 bath unit right off Como Ave!



This sun filled unit features gleaming hardwood floors and ample closet space. Did we mention there's free laundry? Convenient location, just right off Como Ave and within close proximity to the U of M campus and TCF Bank Stadium. Don't miss this one!



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

You must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=640

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people-4

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant-Gas/electricity, 50% of monthly water, sewer, trash bill and any optional utility, snow removal in all parking areas that they are using. This includes any lots, driveways or in front of garages.

Utilities paid by owner-Lawn/snow removal on sidewalks

1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/04c3614008