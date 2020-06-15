All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 607 Washington Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
607 Washington Avenue S
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:20 AM

607 Washington Avenue S

607 Washington Avenue South · (612) 254-0149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Downtown East
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

607 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Downtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy true timber and brick loft living in this top floor penthouse 2BR, 2BA at 607 Lofts with rooftop patio, located perfectly between Downtown East and Mill District. Features of this amazing loft include timber beams and columns, exposed brick walls, 12 fit wood ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout, gourmet kitchen with designer appliances and built in wine fridge, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, balcony off of living space and oversized windows, spiral staircase leading to 2nd level den and rooftop patio, and more! Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, water/sewer/trash, basic cable TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Washington Avenue S have any available units?
607 Washington Avenue S has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 Washington Avenue S have?
Some of 607 Washington Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Washington Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
607 Washington Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Washington Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 607 Washington Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 607 Washington Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 607 Washington Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 607 Washington Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Washington Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Washington Avenue S have a pool?
No, 607 Washington Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 607 Washington Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 607 Washington Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Washington Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Washington Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 607 Washington Avenue S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vue
415 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
City Limits
127 E 59th St
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity