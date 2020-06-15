607 Washington Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy true timber and brick loft living in this top floor penthouse 2BR, 2BA at 607 Lofts with rooftop patio, located perfectly between Downtown East and Mill District. Features of this amazing loft include timber beams and columns, exposed brick walls, 12 fit wood ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout, gourmet kitchen with designer appliances and built in wine fridge, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, balcony off of living space and oversized windows, spiral staircase leading to 2nd level den and rooftop patio, and more! Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, water/sewer/trash, basic cable TV.