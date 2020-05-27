6045 4th Avenue South

Amenities

This 1 1/2 Story single family home features new carpet, fresh paint and is ready to move in now!. The main floor hosts a spacious living room w/ tons of natural light, dining room, two good sized bedrooms, full bath and kitchen. The second floor is a large master bedroom loft space w/ walk in closet and 3/4 bath. The basement is partially finished with a large family room and unfinished laundry/storage/utility room. The home also has a large fully fenced in backyard, and room for 2nd off street parking space. $55 application fee per adult, a one time $150 admin fee, and a $7 monthly convenience fee. Please copy and paste the following link to schedule your showing today! Sorry, no pets.