Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
6045 4th Avenue South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6045 4th Avenue South

6045 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6045 4th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Diamond Lake

Amenities

walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This 1 1/2 Story single family home features new carpet, fresh paint and is ready to move in now!. The main floor hosts a spacious living room w/ tons of natural light, dining room, two good sized bedrooms, full bath and kitchen. The second floor is a large master bedroom loft space w/ walk in closet and 3/4 bath. The basement is partially finished with a large family room and unfinished laundry/storage/utility room. The home also has a large fully fenced in backyard, and room for 2nd off street parking space. $55 application fee per adult, a one time $150 admin fee, and a $7 monthly convenience fee. Please copy and paste the following link to schedule your showing today! Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6045 4th Avenue South have any available units?
6045 4th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 6045 4th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
6045 4th Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6045 4th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 6045 4th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 6045 4th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 6045 4th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 6045 4th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6045 4th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6045 4th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 6045 4th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 6045 4th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 6045 4th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 6045 4th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6045 4th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6045 4th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 6045 4th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
