6044 Clinton Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities coffee bar fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Avail for Move in August 26th,19.



*SHOWINGS START AUGUST 19TH, 2019*



Great Location off of Portland/61st.



This home features wood floors thru out main level.

Enjoy main living with kitchen, dining/living room, full bath and all 3 bedrooms on the main upper level.

NOTE* one bedroom very small makes for great den/office.



The lower level is finished and features family room or work out area, washer/dryer and tons of storage.



Enjoy a great yard and partially fences back yard for grilling, fire pit and summer garden.



There is a 1 car garage that will be replaced with newer in 2019/2020.



Home is close to great schools, bus, food, freeways and more.



Income rental requirements -

Rent $1550

Deposit $1550

3 times monthly rent

Credit 600 minimum

Clean back ground screening

NO Felonies or Evictions on record

Job Referrals

Sorry no Govt. Subsidies

Tenant pays Utilities



Sorry No Pets



Min. 12 month lease



WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com



Please schedule showing on Agent Contact or Apply for this home on our website -



WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com



Nearby schools include Windom Dual Immersion School, Northwestern Venture High School and Academy Of Holy Angels. The closest grocery stores are Cub Foods, Kowalski's Market and Mi Ama Grocery. Nearby coffee shops include Holiday Stationstores, Einstein bagels and Coffee & Bagels. Nearby restaurants include Q fanatic Artisan BBQ, The Patty Wagon, Best Burgers in South Minneapolis and Tailgate Sports Cafe, Best Sports Bar in South Minneapolis!