Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:55 AM

6044 Clinton Ave

6044 Clinton Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6044 Clinton Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Diamond Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Avail for Move in August 26th,19.

*SHOWINGS START AUGUST 19TH, 2019*

Great Location off of Portland/61st.

This home features wood floors thru out main level.
Enjoy main living with kitchen, dining/living room, full bath and all 3 bedrooms on the main upper level.
NOTE* one bedroom very small makes for great den/office.

The lower level is finished and features family room or work out area, washer/dryer and tons of storage.

Enjoy a great yard and partially fences back yard for grilling, fire pit and summer garden.

There is a 1 car garage that will be replaced with newer in 2019/2020.

Home is close to great schools, bus, food, freeways and more.

Income rental requirements -
Rent $1550
Deposit $1550
3 times monthly rent
Credit 600 minimum
Clean back ground screening
NO Felonies or Evictions on record
Job Referrals
Sorry no Govt. Subsidies
Tenant pays Utilities

Sorry No Pets

Min. 12 month lease

WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Please schedule showing on Agent Contact or Apply for this home on our website -

WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nearby schools include Windom Dual Immersion School, Northwestern Venture High School and Academy Of Holy Angels. The closest grocery stores are Cub Foods, Kowalski's Market and Mi Ama Grocery. Nearby coffee shops include Holiday Stationstores, Einstein bagels and Coffee & Bagels. Nearby restaurants include Q fanatic Artisan BBQ, The Patty Wagon, Best Burgers in South Minneapolis and Tailgate Sports Cafe, Best Sports Bar in South Minneapolis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6044 Clinton Ave have any available units?
6044 Clinton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6044 Clinton Ave have?
Some of 6044 Clinton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6044 Clinton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6044 Clinton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6044 Clinton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6044 Clinton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 6044 Clinton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6044 Clinton Ave does offer parking.
Does 6044 Clinton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6044 Clinton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6044 Clinton Ave have a pool?
No, 6044 Clinton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6044 Clinton Ave have accessible units?
No, 6044 Clinton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6044 Clinton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6044 Clinton Ave has units with dishwashers.
