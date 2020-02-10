5852 Vincent Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage key fob access

This newly updated and bright 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the desirable Armatage neighborhood is fully renovated with new light fixtures, flooring and paint throughout. The brand new kitchen boasts of new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, soft close cabinets and an open floor plan where the west-facing sliding glass doors open onto the spacious deck overlooking the backyard with a 2 car garage. The lower level features a spacious family room and 2 more bedrooms. The home backs up to Washburn Tot Lot Park and is within walking distance of neighborhood restaurants such as Pizzeria Lola. Pets are welcome with an additional fee.



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/5852VincentViewing2020



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

