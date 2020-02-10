All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5852 Vincent Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5852 Vincent Avenue South
Last updated April 20 2020 at 3:24 PM

5852 Vincent Avenue South

5852 Vincent Avenue South · (612) 428-3198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5852 Vincent Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Armatage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1518 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

This newly updated and bright 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the desirable Armatage neighborhood is fully renovated with new light fixtures, flooring and paint throughout. The brand new kitchen boasts of new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, soft close cabinets and an open floor plan where the west-facing sliding glass doors open onto the spacious deck overlooking the backyard with a 2 car garage. The lower level features a spacious family room and 2 more bedrooms. The home backs up to Washburn Tot Lot Park and is within walking distance of neighborhood restaurants such as Pizzeria Lola. Pets are welcome with an additional fee.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/5852VincentViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5852 Vincent Avenue South have any available units?
5852 Vincent Avenue South has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5852 Vincent Avenue South have?
Some of 5852 Vincent Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5852 Vincent Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5852 Vincent Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5852 Vincent Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5852 Vincent Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 5852 Vincent Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 5852 Vincent Avenue South does offer parking.
Does 5852 Vincent Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5852 Vincent Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5852 Vincent Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5852 Vincent Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5852 Vincent Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5852 Vincent Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5852 Vincent Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5852 Vincent Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5852 Vincent Avenue South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55406
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55403
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity