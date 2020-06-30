All apartments in Minneapolis
5828 Vincent Avenue South

Location

5828 Vincent Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Armatage

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
1 month free with a 16 month lease! Updated and bright 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the desirable Armatage neighborhood. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and breakfast bar with open floor plan. In addition to the family room and bedroom, the lower level features a bonus room perfect for an office/hobby/workout room. West-facing sliding glass doors open on to spacious deck overlooking shaded backyard with privacy fence and oversized 2 car garage. Home backs up to Washburn Tot Lot Park and is within walking distance of neighborhood restaurants such as Pizzeria Lola. Pets are welcome with additional fee.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/5828VincentViewing2019
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5828 Vincent Avenue South have any available units?
5828 Vincent Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5828 Vincent Avenue South have?
Some of 5828 Vincent Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5828 Vincent Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5828 Vincent Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5828 Vincent Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5828 Vincent Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 5828 Vincent Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 5828 Vincent Avenue South offers parking.
Does 5828 Vincent Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5828 Vincent Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5828 Vincent Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5828 Vincent Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5828 Vincent Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5828 Vincent Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5828 Vincent Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5828 Vincent Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

