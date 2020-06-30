5828 Vincent Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

1 month free with a 16 month lease! Updated and bright 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the desirable Armatage neighborhood. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and breakfast bar with open floor plan. In addition to the family room and bedroom, the lower level features a bonus room perfect for an office/hobby/workout room. West-facing sliding glass doors open on to spacious deck overlooking shaded backyard with privacy fence and oversized 2 car garage. Home backs up to Washburn Tot Lot Park and is within walking distance of neighborhood restaurants such as Pizzeria Lola. Pets are welcome with additional fee.



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/5828VincentViewing2019

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.