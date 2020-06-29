All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:00 AM

5515 Oliver Avenue S

5515 Oliver Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5515 Oliver Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Armatage

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Double bungalow apartment (side-by-side) on a quiet street in SW Mpls.

This apartment features:
• Spacious floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath & kitchen all on main level.
• Hardwood floors
• Wood burning fireplace
• Central air
• Dishwasher
• Lots of closets
• Updated Kitchen with newer fridge, stove, dishwasher, etc.
• Lower level rooms for den and office
• Private laundry facilities regular washer/dryer (NOT coin-op)
• Separate fenced backyard
• Garage included
• Ample street parking also available

Location:
• Just a short walk or bike trip to Minnehaha creek
• Less than a mile from Lake Harriet
• Lots of shopping within a mile
• Two blocks from Armatage school and park
• One block from the bus line.

Landlord Pays: Garbage, Water, Taxes
Tenant Pays: Gas, Electric, cable/internet

Application Fee $50 per adult
Thorough background check
Building is smoke free
No Pets please

Available December

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

