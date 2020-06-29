5515 Oliver Avenue S

Amenities
Double bungalow apartment (side-by-side) on a quiet street in SW Mpls.
This apartment features:
• Spacious floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath & kitchen all on main level.
• Hardwood floors
• Wood burning fireplace
• Central air
• Dishwasher
• Lots of closets
• Updated Kitchen with newer fridge, stove, dishwasher, etc.
• Lower level rooms for den and office
• Private laundry facilities regular washer/dryer (NOT coin-op)
• Separate fenced backyard
• Garage included
• Ample street parking also available
Location:
• Just a short walk or bike trip to Minnehaha creek
• Less than a mile from Lake Harriet
• Lots of shopping within a mile
• Two blocks from Armatage school and park
• One block from the bus line.
Landlord Pays: Garbage, Water, Taxes
Tenant Pays: Gas, Electric, cable/internet
Application Fee $50 per adult
Thorough background check
Building is smoke free
No Pets please
Available December