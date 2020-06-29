5515 Oliver Avenue S

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Double bungalow apartment (side-by-side) on a quiet street in SW Mpls.



This apartment features:

• Spacious floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath & kitchen all on main level.

• Hardwood floors

• Wood burning fireplace

• Central air

• Dishwasher

• Lots of closets

• Updated Kitchen with newer fridge, stove, dishwasher, etc.

• Lower level rooms for den and office

• Private laundry facilities regular washer/dryer (NOT coin-op)

• Separate fenced backyard

• Garage included

• Ample street parking also available



Location:

• Just a short walk or bike trip to Minnehaha creek

• Less than a mile from Lake Harriet

• Lots of shopping within a mile

• Two blocks from Armatage school and park

• One block from the bus line.



Landlord Pays: Garbage, Water, Taxes

Tenant Pays: Gas, Electric, cable/internet



Application Fee $50 per adult

Thorough background check

Building is smoke free

No Pets please



Available December