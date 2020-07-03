All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5005 Newton Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5005 Newton Avenue S
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:54 PM

5005 Newton Avenue S

5005 Newton Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5005 Newton Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Lynnhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Charming two-story home in highly desirable Lynnhurst neighborhood, just steps from Lake Harriet, parks, 50th & Penn/France shopping/dining districts, and Burroughs Elementary school! Main floor has open and bright living room, dining room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances with walkout to shared porch for entertaining. 3 bedrooms located on the upper level with full bath. Shared laundry in the basement. Ample storage. Light, bright and well maintained home! (RENT: $1995) (DEPOSIT: $1995) Tenants are responsible for all gas, electric. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. A must see in-person or via our virtual walk-thru which is available for those who are taking the necessary precautions during these uncertain times (please contact agent for link). For showings copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Newton Avenue S have any available units?
5005 Newton Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 Newton Avenue S have?
Some of 5005 Newton Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 Newton Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Newton Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Newton Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 5005 Newton Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5005 Newton Avenue S offer parking?
No, 5005 Newton Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 5005 Newton Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 Newton Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Newton Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 5005 Newton Avenue S has a pool.
Does 5005 Newton Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5005 Newton Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Newton Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5005 Newton Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55402
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Blue
2922 Aldrich Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University