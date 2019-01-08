4935 Russell Avenue North

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tons of space in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! Enjoy the ample room in the basement with built in storage and an extra fridge. Hardwood floors on the main floor, separate living/dining areas, and a three season porch to enjoy on warm days! Lots of work space in the 2 car garage, and a large backyard!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available 3/5/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.