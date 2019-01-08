All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4935 Russell Avenue North

4935 Russell Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4935 Russell Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55430
Shingle Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tons of space in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! Enjoy the ample room in the basement with built in storage and an extra fridge. Hardwood floors on the main floor, separate living/dining areas, and a three season porch to enjoy on warm days! Lots of work space in the 2 car garage, and a large backyard!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available 3/5/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4935 Russell Avenue North have any available units?
4935 Russell Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4935 Russell Avenue North have?
Some of 4935 Russell Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4935 Russell Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4935 Russell Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4935 Russell Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4935 Russell Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 4935 Russell Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 4935 Russell Avenue North offers parking.
Does 4935 Russell Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4935 Russell Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4935 Russell Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4935 Russell Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4935 Russell Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4935 Russell Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4935 Russell Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4935 Russell Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
