Minneapolis, MN
4854 Oakland Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

4854 Oakland Ave

4854 Oakland Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4854 Oakland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Field

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on 3 finished levels, 1 block from Minnehaha Parkway. The home opens up to a living room with wood burning fireplace and formal dining room. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and breakfast nook. There are also 2 bedrooms with separate air conditioning units and full bathroom on main level. There are hardwood floors throughout the main level. The lower level is almost a separate unit itself. There is a full kitchen with mini fridge, dishwasher and stove, a large family room, one bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, laundry and plenty of storage space. Upper level has a 3/4 bathroom with skylight, the fourth bedroom and tons of closet space. The backyard is fenced, with a patio, small deck and screened in porch with access off the kitchen. There is also central air conditioning and 1 car attached garage.
No smoking in this home.

UTILITY RESPONSIBILITY:
Tenant pays - Gas & Electric, trash water/sewer,snow maintenance, lawn care

**PETS - Cats & Dogs are allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and $15 for any additional pets.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place (this coverage is liability only and does not include personal property coverage).

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

Don't miss!!

Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Room Dimensions:
Living Room: 20X13 Main
Dining Room: 14X11 Main
Family Room: 22X16 Lower
Kitchen: 13X10 Main
Bedroom 1: 14X12 Main
Bedroom 2: 12X12 Upper
Bedroom 3: 32X12 Upper
Bedroom 4: 11X11 Lower

Approximate Utilities:
Electric= $109/mo.
Gas = $100/mo.
Water/Trash = $105/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4854 Oakland Ave have any available units?
4854 Oakland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4854 Oakland Ave have?
Some of 4854 Oakland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4854 Oakland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4854 Oakland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4854 Oakland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4854 Oakland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4854 Oakland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4854 Oakland Ave offers parking.
Does 4854 Oakland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4854 Oakland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4854 Oakland Ave have a pool?
No, 4854 Oakland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4854 Oakland Ave have accessible units?
No, 4854 Oakland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4854 Oakland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4854 Oakland Ave has units with dishwashers.

