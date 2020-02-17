4854 Oakland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on 3 finished levels, 1 block from Minnehaha Parkway. The home opens up to a living room with wood burning fireplace and formal dining room. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and breakfast nook. There are also 2 bedrooms with separate air conditioning units and full bathroom on main level. There are hardwood floors throughout the main level. The lower level is almost a separate unit itself. There is a full kitchen with mini fridge, dishwasher and stove, a large family room, one bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, laundry and plenty of storage space. Upper level has a 3/4 bathroom with skylight, the fourth bedroom and tons of closet space. The backyard is fenced, with a patio, small deck and screened in porch with access off the kitchen. There is also central air conditioning and 1 car attached garage.

No smoking in this home.



UTILITY RESPONSIBILITY:

Tenant pays - Gas & Electric, trash water/sewer,snow maintenance, lawn care



**PETS - Cats & Dogs are allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and $15 for any additional pets.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place (this coverage is liability only and does not include personal property coverage).



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



Don't miss!!



Room Dimensions:

Living Room: 20X13 Main

Dining Room: 14X11 Main

Family Room: 22X16 Lower

Kitchen: 13X10 Main

Bedroom 1: 14X12 Main

Bedroom 2: 12X12 Upper

Bedroom 3: 32X12 Upper

Bedroom 4: 11X11 Lower



Approximate Utilities:

Electric= $109/mo.

Gas = $100/mo.

Water/Trash = $105/mo.