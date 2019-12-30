All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 4545 2nd Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4545 2nd Ave S
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

4545 2nd Ave S

4545 2nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4545 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Regina

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
4545 2nd Ave S Available 01/01/20 4545 2nd Ave South Minneapolis Rare 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom In south Minneapolius - Nice single family home, 4 bedroom 2 bath unit. Hardwood floors throughout this large spacious home.

Application Fee: $35.00 per adult The $35 application fee per adult will be used conducted a background check that encompasses the following four areas:

(1) Credit 600 or above
(2) Criminal
(3) Employment/Wage Verification
(4) Prior Rental History Requirements: Clean criminal record. Good standing rental history, no evictions and/or unlawful detainers.
(5)Verifiable monthly income, 2.5 times the rent amount. In order to secure the rental property the approved applicant is required to place a deposit. The security deposit is the equivalent of one month's rent or the amount requested that reflects your credit application. Perspective tenants may need to make at least 2.5 times the monthly rent to qualify for the rental units. All approved tenants are required to sign up for Service Plus with Centerpoint Energy upon approval.

(RLNE5343166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 2nd Ave S have any available units?
4545 2nd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 4545 2nd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4545 2nd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 2nd Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 4545 2nd Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4545 2nd Ave S offer parking?
No, 4545 2nd Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 4545 2nd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4545 2nd Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 2nd Ave S have a pool?
No, 4545 2nd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4545 2nd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4545 2nd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 2nd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4545 2nd Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4545 2nd Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 4545 2nd Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55419
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Mill City Apts
625 2nd St N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
City Limits
127 E 59th St
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Velo
115 N 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University