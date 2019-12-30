Amenities

4545 2nd Ave S Available 01/01/20 4545 2nd Ave South Minneapolis Rare 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom In south Minneapolius - Nice single family home, 4 bedroom 2 bath unit. Hardwood floors throughout this large spacious home.



Application Fee: $35.00 per adult The $35 application fee per adult will be used conducted a background check that encompasses the following four areas:



(1) Credit 600 or above

(2) Criminal

(3) Employment/Wage Verification

(4) Prior Rental History Requirements: Clean criminal record. Good standing rental history, no evictions and/or unlawful detainers.

(5)Verifiable monthly income, 2.5 times the rent amount. In order to secure the rental property the approved applicant is required to place a deposit. The security deposit is the equivalent of one month's rent or the amount requested that reflects your credit application. Perspective tenants may need to make at least 2.5 times the monthly rent to qualify for the rental units. All approved tenants are required to sign up for Service Plus with Centerpoint Energy upon approval.



