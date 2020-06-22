All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4337 Snelling Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4337 Snelling Ave

4337 Snelling Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4337 Snelling Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Hiawatha

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
garage
Come view this charming 1,364 square-foot, two-story single-family home in a great Minneapolis location today! This 2+ bedroom, 1 bath features a Longfellow bungalow floor plan with an open living/dining room and the upstairs offers a potential extra third bedroom or office area!

Located within blocks of the Light Rail Station, Minnehaha Falls, Grand Rounds Urban Parkway and a variety of restaurants, this home also boasts beautiful natural woodwork and hardwood floors throughout, updated electrical, furnace, and tiled main-level bathroom.

Detached garage parks 2 vehicles. Amenities include in-unit laundry, window A/C units, a full unfinished basement and a great fenced-in backyard with a patio prime for barbeque!

Security Deposit: $1,495. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal.

Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.

Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4337 Snelling Ave have any available units?
4337 Snelling Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4337 Snelling Ave have?
Some of 4337 Snelling Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4337 Snelling Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4337 Snelling Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4337 Snelling Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4337 Snelling Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4337 Snelling Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4337 Snelling Ave does offer parking.
Does 4337 Snelling Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4337 Snelling Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4337 Snelling Ave have a pool?
No, 4337 Snelling Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4337 Snelling Ave have accessible units?
No, 4337 Snelling Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4337 Snelling Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4337 Snelling Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

