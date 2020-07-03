3835 Bryant Avenue North

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out this recently remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. This property features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an enclosed front porch, hardwood floors, central air, a one car detached garage, and an unfinished basement with a washer and dryer. Enjoy the fenced in yard this spring!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/l8QRZZfirhM



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 2. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.