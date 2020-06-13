3708 43rd Avenue S

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 2 bed, 1 bath SF home with off street parking located in Mpls is available now!! Has bonus room upstairs. The home is features 950 sq. feet and oversized 2 car garage! Washer/Dryer, gorgeous hardwood floors, window A/C! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1395) (Security Deposit: $1,395) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. This property is NOT set up for section 8. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to https://showmojo.com/l/320ac430a5 . TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) http://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action