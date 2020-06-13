All apartments in Minneapolis
3708 43rd Avenue S

Location

3708 43rd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Howe

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 2 bed, 1 bath SF home with off street parking located in Mpls is available now!! Has bonus room upstairs. The home is features 950 sq. feet and oversized 2 car garage! Washer/Dryer, gorgeous hardwood floors, window A/C! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1395) (Security Deposit: $1,395) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. This property is NOT set up for section 8. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to https://showmojo.com/l/320ac430a5 . TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) http://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 43rd Avenue S have any available units?
3708 43rd Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 43rd Avenue S have?
Some of 3708 43rd Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 43rd Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
3708 43rd Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 43rd Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 3708 43rd Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3708 43rd Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 3708 43rd Avenue S offers parking.
Does 3708 43rd Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3708 43rd Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 43rd Avenue S have a pool?
No, 3708 43rd Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 3708 43rd Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 3708 43rd Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 43rd Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 43rd Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

