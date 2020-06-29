All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

3644 Garfield Ave S first

3644 Garfield Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3644 Garfield Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit first Available 04/01/20 first floor kingfield duplex - Property Id: 227264

wonderful, sunny, kingfield duplex with all the "uptown" charm. hardwood floors, many built in oak architectural pieces, tons of windows, updated kitchen and bath. surrounded by award winning gardens on a very quiet street in a great location. close to uptown, the lakes, downtown access. landlord lives close and maintains the gardens. available april one.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227264
Property Id 227264

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5584303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3644 Garfield Ave S first have any available units?
3644 Garfield Ave S first doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3644 Garfield Ave S first have?
Some of 3644 Garfield Ave S first's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3644 Garfield Ave S first currently offering any rent specials?
3644 Garfield Ave S first is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 Garfield Ave S first pet-friendly?
Yes, 3644 Garfield Ave S first is pet friendly.
Does 3644 Garfield Ave S first offer parking?
No, 3644 Garfield Ave S first does not offer parking.
Does 3644 Garfield Ave S first have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3644 Garfield Ave S first offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 Garfield Ave S first have a pool?
No, 3644 Garfield Ave S first does not have a pool.
Does 3644 Garfield Ave S first have accessible units?
No, 3644 Garfield Ave S first does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 Garfield Ave S first have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3644 Garfield Ave S first has units with dishwashers.
