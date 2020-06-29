3644 Garfield Ave S first

Amenities
Unit first Available 04/01/20 first floor kingfield duplex - Property Id: 227264
wonderful, sunny, kingfield duplex with all the "uptown" charm. hardwood floors, many built in oak architectural pieces, tons of windows, updated kitchen and bath. surrounded by award winning gardens on a very quiet street in a great location. close to uptown, the lakes, downtown access. landlord lives close and maintains the gardens. available april one.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227264
Property Id 227264
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5584303)