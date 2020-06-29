All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3641 41st Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3641 41st Ave S
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:39 AM

3641 41st Ave S

3641 41st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3641 41st Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Howe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home in trendy south Minneapolis Longfellow neighborhood blocks from Mississippi River & Gorge Regional Park, Longfellow Park, Light Rail to Airport and downtown & 1 block form Sanford Middle School. This one will go fast! This beautiful home features 1 finished level with an unfinished basement and a detached garage! The main level features beautiful hardwood floors, living room, dining room, Bedroom, Kitchen and bathroom with shower/tub. The kitchen includes a dishwasher, range, refrigerator/freezer & microwave. The lower basement features a full size washer and dryer with plenty of storage and extra bifold closet door for the Bedroom. The back yard is fenced in and also has 3 rain barrels connected to the gutters and monarch/bee eco-friendly plant life, as well as a small concrete patio space in the back yard for entertaining or relaxing. The lease for this home will end at a minimum of 17 months or after 3/31/2021.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for both lawn care and snow removal.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application.

Pets are accepted with a $25 monthly pet rent per pet or yearly $250 pet rent per pet as well as a pet application. The application is $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet if approved.*Dog restriction below.

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance otherwise liability only coverage will be put in place.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.

RP Management
1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Phone: +1 612-379-7890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3641 41st Ave S have any available units?
3641 41st Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3641 41st Ave S have?
Some of 3641 41st Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3641 41st Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3641 41st Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3641 41st Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3641 41st Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3641 41st Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3641 41st Ave S offers parking.
Does 3641 41st Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3641 41st Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3641 41st Ave S have a pool?
No, 3641 41st Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3641 41st Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3641 41st Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3641 41st Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3641 41st Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Archive
110 North 1st Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University