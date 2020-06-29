3641 41st Ave S

Amenities

Charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home in trendy south Minneapolis Longfellow neighborhood blocks from Mississippi River & Gorge Regional Park, Longfellow Park, Light Rail to Airport and downtown & 1 block form Sanford Middle School. This one will go fast! This beautiful home features 1 finished level with an unfinished basement and a detached garage! The main level features beautiful hardwood floors, living room, dining room, Bedroom, Kitchen and bathroom with shower/tub. The kitchen includes a dishwasher, range, refrigerator/freezer & microwave. The lower basement features a full size washer and dryer with plenty of storage and extra bifold closet door for the Bedroom. The back yard is fenced in and also has 3 rain barrels connected to the gutters and monarch/bee eco-friendly plant life, as well as a small concrete patio space in the back yard for entertaining or relaxing. The lease for this home will end at a minimum of 17 months or after 3/31/2021.



Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for both lawn care and snow removal.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application.



Pets are accepted with a $25 monthly pet rent per pet or yearly $250 pet rent per pet as well as a pet application. The application is $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet if approved.*Dog restriction below.



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance otherwise liability only coverage will be put in place.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.



RP Management

1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA

Phone: +1 612-379-7890