3611 Queen Ave N
3611 Queen Ave N

3611 Queen Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3611 Queen Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Cleveland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carpet
3br/ba single family house. Newer paint and carpet, newer appliances, laundry hookups, off street parking, enclosed front and rear porches.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 Queen Ave N have any available units?
3611 Queen Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3611 Queen Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3611 Queen Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 Queen Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3611 Queen Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3611 Queen Ave N offer parking?
No, 3611 Queen Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3611 Queen Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3611 Queen Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 Queen Ave N have a pool?
No, 3611 Queen Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3611 Queen Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3611 Queen Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 Queen Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3611 Queen Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3611 Queen Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3611 Queen Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
