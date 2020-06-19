All apartments in Minneapolis
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3501 Saint Paul Ave
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:36 AM

3501 Saint Paul Ave

3501 Saint Paul Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3501 Saint Paul Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55416
Cedar Isles - Dean

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Must See 2000 built 2 story home in a prime Minneapolis location near Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles, and Calhoun. This home has it all featuring hardwood throughout the main level, granite, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, office/den, and finished basement with a family room. It also includes a private master with walk in closet, double sinks, and stand up shower. The backyard is fenced and very private with a porch great for entertaining as well as a 2 stall detached garage. Call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Saint Paul Ave have any available units?
3501 Saint Paul Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 Saint Paul Ave have?
Some of 3501 Saint Paul Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Saint Paul Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Saint Paul Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Saint Paul Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 Saint Paul Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3501 Saint Paul Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3501 Saint Paul Ave offers parking.
Does 3501 Saint Paul Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 Saint Paul Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Saint Paul Ave have a pool?
No, 3501 Saint Paul Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Saint Paul Ave have accessible units?
No, 3501 Saint Paul Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Saint Paul Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 Saint Paul Ave has units with dishwashers.
