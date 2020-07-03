3446 Pleasant Ave

Amenities
Pet friendly, corner unit in convenient & sought-after Uptown! This amazing unit has a wide open space, open floor plan, and gleaming hardwood floors. Recently renovated kitchen with granite/stainless/maple. Off-street parking; newer roof & windows; solid association; wifi included. All utilities include except electric. Comes with reserved parking spot, storage and professionally managed. Must view the unit and meet all criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 No late payments within the last 5 yrs Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Max tenants=2 Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal Owner pays: Assoc dues-gas/water/sewer/trash/internet/snow/lawn Tenant pays: Electric/any optional utility 1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pets must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/ac396ef035