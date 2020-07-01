All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:35 AM

3333 East 41st Street - Server Room, 07-028-23-23-0069, Hennepin

3333 East 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3333 East 41st Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Hiawatha

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Large Storage space available with secure, gated entry, and private locked entrance to unit. Would be great for storage or possibly a work shop. Not climate controlled. Space includes electric and could be accommodated with heat for the right lease terms.
Large multi-purpose storage silos available with drive-up convenience, new wide 10ft x 10ft overhead doors, 20 foot ceilings, heat optional. Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis off Hiawatha and 41st Street East. Drive-into your private storage space. Perfect for material preparation and storage.

Key Features-
- Lease terms as flexible as month to month
- Various Sizes available
- Drive up convenience
- Electricity Available, sub-metered
- 20 Foot high ceilings (higher ceiling available upon request)
- Large 10ft x 10ft overhead doors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 East 41st Street - Server Room, 07-028-23-23-0069, Hennepin have any available units?
3333 East 41st Street - Server Room, 07-028-23-23-0069, Hennepin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3333 East 41st Street - Server Room, 07-028-23-23-0069, Hennepin currently offering any rent specials?
3333 East 41st Street - Server Room, 07-028-23-23-0069, Hennepin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 East 41st Street - Server Room, 07-028-23-23-0069, Hennepin pet-friendly?
No, 3333 East 41st Street - Server Room, 07-028-23-23-0069, Hennepin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3333 East 41st Street - Server Room, 07-028-23-23-0069, Hennepin offer parking?
No, 3333 East 41st Street - Server Room, 07-028-23-23-0069, Hennepin does not offer parking.
Does 3333 East 41st Street - Server Room, 07-028-23-23-0069, Hennepin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 East 41st Street - Server Room, 07-028-23-23-0069, Hennepin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 East 41st Street - Server Room, 07-028-23-23-0069, Hennepin have a pool?
No, 3333 East 41st Street - Server Room, 07-028-23-23-0069, Hennepin does not have a pool.
Does 3333 East 41st Street - Server Room, 07-028-23-23-0069, Hennepin have accessible units?
No, 3333 East 41st Street - Server Room, 07-028-23-23-0069, Hennepin does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 East 41st Street - Server Room, 07-028-23-23-0069, Hennepin have units with dishwashers?
No, 3333 East 41st Street - Server Room, 07-028-23-23-0069, Hennepin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3333 East 41st Street - Server Room, 07-028-23-23-0069, Hennepin have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3333 East 41st Street - Server Room, 07-028-23-23-0069, Hennepin has units with air conditioning.

