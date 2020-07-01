3333 East 41st Street - Server Room, 07-028-23-23-0069, Hennepin

Amenities

Large Storage space available with secure, gated entry, and private locked entrance to unit. Would be great for storage or possibly a work shop. Not climate controlled. Space includes electric and could be accommodated with heat for the right lease terms.

Large multi-purpose storage silos available with drive-up convenience, new wide 10ft x 10ft overhead doors, 20 foot ceilings, heat optional. Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis off Hiawatha and 41st Street East. Drive-into your private storage space. Perfect for material preparation and storage.



Key Features-

- Lease terms as flexible as month to month

- Various Sizes available

- Drive up convenience

- Electricity Available, sub-metered

- 20 Foot high ceilings (higher ceiling available upon request)

- Large 10ft x 10ft overhead doors