All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2
Last updated October 3 2019 at 8:07 PM

3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2

3205 18th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3205 18th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious upper level 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit with one huge bedroom and one average size. One of the bedrooms has a great sun porch attached to it. Unit gets lots of natural light, and has off street parking, as well as a partially fenced in backyard (shared). Walking distance to many restaurants including the famous Matt's Bar, as well as to Powderhorn Park!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/2kvTS1rCRiA

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2 have any available units?
3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2 have?
Some of 3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2 offers parking.
Does 3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2 have a pool?
No, 3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2 have accessible units?
No, 3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Lorient Apartments
4500 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University