3205 - 18th Ave. S. #2

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious upper level 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit with one huge bedroom and one average size. One of the bedrooms has a great sun porch attached to it. Unit gets lots of natural light, and has off street parking, as well as a partially fenced in backyard (shared). Walking distance to many restaurants including the famous Matt's Bar, as well as to Powderhorn Park!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/2kvTS1rCRiA



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

