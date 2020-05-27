All apartments in Minneapolis
3118 Emerson Ave N #2

3118 Emerson Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3118 Emerson Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Hawthorne

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for a month to month lease? Then this place is perfect for you! 1 bedroom apartment with den/office space and off street parking. Heat, water and trash included!!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/rh8FrqiqbGk

Utilities paid by Resident: Cable, Telephone, & Electric

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with any questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 2. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $695, Available 6/5/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 Emerson Ave N #2 have any available units?
3118 Emerson Ave N #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3118 Emerson Ave N #2 currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Emerson Ave N #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Emerson Ave N #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3118 Emerson Ave N #2 is pet friendly.
Does 3118 Emerson Ave N #2 offer parking?
Yes, 3118 Emerson Ave N #2 offers parking.
Does 3118 Emerson Ave N #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 Emerson Ave N #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Emerson Ave N #2 have a pool?
No, 3118 Emerson Ave N #2 does not have a pool.
Does 3118 Emerson Ave N #2 have accessible units?
No, 3118 Emerson Ave N #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Emerson Ave N #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3118 Emerson Ave N #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3118 Emerson Ave N #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3118 Emerson Ave N #2 does not have units with air conditioning.

