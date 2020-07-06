3105 4th Avenue South - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

***At this time, all of our showings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***

Fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a 4-plex. This area has much to offer! Located in the Powderhorn neighborhood you will be right off of Lake street, with easy access to the Uptown area, Powderhorn Park, and many other amazing shops and restaurants.

Pet Policy: No Dogs. Cats ok with $100 Non-Refundable fee. Vet records must prove pet is current on shots.

Screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Street parking, also has some parking available in back.

Laundry: No laundry.

Appliances: Fridge, Electric range, microwave.

Upper level unit in 4-plex building.

Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water, sewer, and trash.