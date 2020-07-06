All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3105 4th Avenue South - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3105 4th Avenue South - 3
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

3105 4th Avenue South - 3

3105 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3105 4th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Central

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a 4-plex. This area has much to offer! Located in the Powderhorn neighborhood you will be right off of Lake street, with easy access to the Uptown area, Powderhorn Park, and many other amazing shops and restaurants.
Pet Policy: No Dogs. Cats ok with $100 Non-Refundable fee. Vet records must prove pet is current on shots.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Street parking, also has some parking available in back.
Laundry: No laundry.
Appliances: Fridge, Electric range, microwave.
Upper level unit in 4-plex building.
Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water, sewer, and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 4th Avenue South - 3 have any available units?
3105 4th Avenue South - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 4th Avenue South - 3 have?
Some of 3105 4th Avenue South - 3's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 4th Avenue South - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3105 4th Avenue South - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 4th Avenue South - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3105 4th Avenue South - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3105 4th Avenue South - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3105 4th Avenue South - 3 offers parking.
Does 3105 4th Avenue South - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 4th Avenue South - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 4th Avenue South - 3 have a pool?
No, 3105 4th Avenue South - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3105 4th Avenue South - 3 have accessible units?
No, 3105 4th Avenue South - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 4th Avenue South - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3105 4th Avenue South - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University