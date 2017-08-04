All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 21 2020

2733 Girard Avenue S

2733 Girard Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2733 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
Another great listing from The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse! This cute 1 Bed/1 Bath condo is located in Uptown minutes form shopping and restaurants. The unit is an open concept, complete with an updated kitchen, new dishwasher and completely remodeled bathroom. New carpeting in the bedroom. If you are looking for city living this is a must see! Cats considered. Sorry no Section 8 or similar programs. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 Girard Avenue S have any available units?
2733 Girard Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2733 Girard Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2733 Girard Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 Girard Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 2733 Girard Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2733 Girard Avenue S offer parking?
No, 2733 Girard Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 2733 Girard Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 Girard Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 Girard Avenue S have a pool?
No, 2733 Girard Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 2733 Girard Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2733 Girard Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 Girard Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2733 Girard Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2733 Girard Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2733 Girard Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
