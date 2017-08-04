2733 Girard Avenue S

Amenities

Another great listing from The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse! This cute 1 Bed/1 Bath condo is located in Uptown minutes form shopping and restaurants. The unit is an open concept, complete with an updated kitchen, new dishwasher and completely remodeled bathroom. New carpeting in the bedroom. If you are looking for city living this is a must see! Cats considered. Sorry no Section 8 or similar programs. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery