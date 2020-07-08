All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2510 Fremont Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2510 Fremont Ave N
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:35 AM

2510 Fremont Ave N

2510 North Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2510 North Fremont Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Clean and well kept 2 bedroom duplex unit in North Minneapolis! The duplex has ample off-street parking behind the building with coin operated laundry available in the building.

Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity. This is a 2 year lease. No pets. Tenant is responsible for lawn and snow removal at the property.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. Monthly income must be $3,300, voucher accepted if requirements are met. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies, credit above 600. Must have landlord reference.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Fremont Ave N have any available units?
2510 Fremont Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2510 Fremont Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Fremont Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Fremont Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2510 Fremont Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2510 Fremont Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2510 Fremont Ave N offers parking.
Does 2510 Fremont Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 Fremont Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Fremont Ave N have a pool?
No, 2510 Fremont Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Fremont Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2510 Fremont Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Fremont Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 Fremont Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 Fremont Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2510 Fremont Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

311 Kenwood Parkway
311 Kenwood Parkway
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Blue
2922 Aldrich Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University