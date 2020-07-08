2510 Fremont Ave N

Amenities

Clean and well kept 2 bedroom duplex unit in North Minneapolis! The duplex has ample off-street parking behind the building with coin operated laundry available in the building.



Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity. This is a 2 year lease. No pets. Tenant is responsible for lawn and snow removal at the property.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. Monthly income must be $3,300, voucher accepted if requirements are met. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies, credit above 600. Must have landlord reference.