2417 17th Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry ceiling fan playground basketball court tennis court media room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry playground internet access media room tennis court

Located near East Phillips Park featuring tennis and basketball

courts, and new playground equipment for children. Only one minute from Downtown, University of Minnesota, and 4 blocks to the Green Way bicycle trail. Hiawatha Light Rail station is 6 blocks east. Easy access to Interstate I-35, I-94, and I-394 . This neighborhood is full of many cultural and recreational activities like Walker Art Center, Minneapolis Institute of Arts, Guthrie Theater,and Minnehaha Falls.



Security Key

Large Private Closet

Ceiling Fan

Cable TV Ready

High Speed Internet Available

Storage Locker

On Site Laundry

Window Shades

Furnished Available