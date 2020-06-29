All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

235 26th Ave NE

235 Northeast 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

235 Northeast 26th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Marshall Terrace

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
235 26th Ave NE Available 02/29/20 A nice neighborhood -3 beds 1 bath 1,151 sqft - 235 26th Ave NE Minneapolis, MN 55418 Ready to move in Feb 1 or before. - All tenants required to have service plus plan from Center-point. $35 Application fee per adult.
Requirements:
-NO evictions and /or unlawful detainers.
-NO felonies within the last 10 years.
-NO misdemeanors within last 5 years.
-Verifiable Monthly income of 2.5 time the rent amount
-Credit score of 600 or above.
Meet the Requirements. Call to set up a showing
612-481-1056
Alfonso Barreto
Apply online https://www.rentinginminneapolis.com/vacancies

(RLNE5168928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 26th Ave NE have any available units?
235 26th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 235 26th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
235 26th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 26th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 26th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 235 26th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 235 26th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 235 26th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 26th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 26th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 235 26th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 235 26th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 235 26th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 235 26th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 26th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 26th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 26th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
