Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

232 W Franklin Avenue

232 Franklin Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

232 Franklin Avenue West, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Stevens Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 1 Bedroom in a great central location, just minutes from downtown and uptown. The unit features laundry in-unit, windows with tons of light, and indoor parking included in the rent price. Don’t miss out!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 W Franklin Avenue have any available units?
232 W Franklin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 232 W Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
232 W Franklin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 W Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 232 W Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 232 W Franklin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 232 W Franklin Avenue offers parking.
Does 232 W Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 W Franklin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 W Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 232 W Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 232 W Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 232 W Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 232 W Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 W Franklin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 W Franklin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 W Franklin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
